Opposition leader has gone ‘Underground’: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh had gone ‘Underground’.

He said that the Opposition Leader must come up and he would not be sieged. While talking to media persons on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he said that the Sindh government had taken notice of Karoonjhar issue and would protect it. He said that the more new buses reached Karachi and the process of their non-stop arrival would continue. Replying to a question, Sharjeel said that PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi had clearly said that no consultation had been carried out on the caretaker PM and the party had formed a three-member committee on the matter. Answering a question at the GDA meeting, he said that the PPP would give the message of unity.

The Minister claimed that 80 per cent of GDA members were in contact with PPP. Replying to another question on growing street crime, he said that the chief minister had issued necessary directives to resolve the issue. Answering a question on Census, Sharjeel said that he would be able to comment on it after receiving details about it. The Minister said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had started giving ownership rights from Larkana and these rights would be given in the country.