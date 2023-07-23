SECP registers 27,746 new companies in FY 2022-23

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 27,746 new companies in the FY 2022-23 showing an increase of around 5 percent as compared to the previous fiscal year. According to SECP official source, due to the policy and performance of incumbent government, the total number of registered companies now increased to 196,805. As a result of end-to-end digitization of the company incorporation process, about 99.8 percent companies were registered online while 1,256 foreign users were registered from overseas, the source added. The total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated companies for the FY 2022-23 stood at Rs 36.6 billion. It is pertinent to mention here that real estate development and construction sector led the number of new in corporation with registration of 4,527 new companies, followed by information technology with 4,038 new companies and trading with 3,539 new companies.