A new Islamabad for a future Pakistan

Pakistan must ready itself for the future. The process should start with its capital city, Islamabad, which must reflect the right image, the right aura, and the right kind of vibes.

Look no further than a three-hour flight to Dubai to see how a sleepy township, a fishing village, became a thriving modern metropolis. A hub of modern architecture. A financial center. A media hub. A real estate dreamland. An entertainment destination. A culinary delight.

You name it, and Dubai has it all. Cynics will say the city is soulless. They would say it has no culture or identity. You can choose whichever side you are on, but make no mistake, Dubai has set the standards for cities to follow. Several others are trying to catch up. Islamabad should be one of them.

Islamabad represents a version and spirit of Pakistan that all of us love experiencing. It has everything, a mix of international culture amid the majestic Margalla Hills, a couple hours’ drive from the country’s highest peaks, Kashmir, and a couple of hours away from the megacity, Lahore. Islamabad has all the ingredients to become a top-notch destination for the ultimate life.

A newer grid system of roads and districts makes the capital even more picturesque. The Prime Minister’s House, the Supreme Court, and landmarks like the lovely Serena Hotel add to the city’s spectacle. Islamabad has just about enough, but not so much as to make it ludicrously difficult to improve or add to it without having to rip it apart.

Hence the other way is to create an entirely new city on the likes of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM. Can Islamabad reinvent itself with its 2.0 version? Yes, it can, and it will. Here I see the evolution of a New Islamabad.

I see New Islamabad having a central financial district like the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), which regulates all the offshore capital remitted back into the country by the Diaspora.

All the banks can have headquarters at this Central Financial District in New Islamabad. They can rub shoulders with local and global financial outlets of all shapes and sizes. Each New Islamabad street can turn interactive with super-connectivity and serving retail experiences.

Big data will power it up, and the population will use IoT coupled with AI to make this a smart city, accessible, inclusive, and safe for all.

I see New Islamabad as a sustainable green city with 75 percent fewer street cars. A state-of-the-art green public transport system with electric trolleybuses, electric scooters, tax breaks for residents using electric vehicles, a bicycle network, and walking paths; it can have all that and more. Green rooftops, tunnels, and underground passes can also optimize sustainable living.

Buildings in New Islamabad could be made multipurpose, with one usage during the day and another at night. That would be the epitome of efficiency, space, and time management.

Innovation hubs would be interconnected within New Islamabad and across Pakistan. Some of these could be repurposed buildings, libraries, and unused existing real estate, all transformed by simple repurposing, redesigning, and redefining the philosophy of a city and its people.

New Islamabad must lead the way for the real new Future of Pakistan. And guess what? All it takes is 100 days to start making a difference.

This is not a dream but the teaser of a greater blueprint, a vibrant reality. New Islamabad must host global events across various domains, and its vast green spaces become the breeding ground for a circular economy.

Creative design, arts, entertainment, sports, innovation, healthcare, and education cross-sectoral breeding grounds should co-exist for entrepreneurs to thrive in an ecosystem that promotes emotional and physical wellness through data, IoT, and AI.

It is high time that the residents of New Islamabad learn to live with these technological advancements and make it part of their everyday lives. Islamabad 2.0 is about to knock on their doors.

Omar Farooqui is the Founder Chairman of Future Pakistan. He can be reached via twitter @OmarFaooqui.