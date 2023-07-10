27 pct of Japan’s nursing homes face bankruptcy: survey

Some 27% of nursing homes and related facilities in Japan could go into bankruptcy or may shut down operations in coming years due to rising prices and utility costs, according to a survey by nursing care groups.

“Nursing care facilities are not able to pass along cost increases to consumers in the same way as other companies, and this has a significant impact on their business,” the Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency quoted an unnamed official of Minkaikyo, an association of nursing care providers, as saying.

