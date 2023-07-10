PM’s son Suleman Shehbaz, others acquitted in money laundering case

Suleman Shehbaz and others accused in a money laundering case have been acquitted by a special central court, which is a major relief for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son.

Suleman Shehbaz, who had previously traveled to Pakistan after years in exile, had filed acquittal petitions, and Judge Bakht Behzad announced the verdict.

The judge stated in the verdict that the prosecution failed to prove any case against Suleman Shehbaz and others, and thus the accused were set free in the case.

Suleman Shehbaz appeared in court today, as did Federal Investigators, but neither appeared to contest the verdict.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency filed a supplementary report on the premier’s son, stating that no evidence of money laundering was discovered against the accused.

Suleman Shahbaz and the other accused in the money laundering case were also cleared by the FIA.

In December of last year, the well-known businessman returned to his homeland after four years of self-exile in London after being charged in a money laundering case registered by the previous government.

When he arrived, the IHC bench granted him protective bail for 14 days and ordered him to appear before the special court.

Suleman previously stated that he left for the United Kingdom in 2018 after the case was filed in 2020, two years after he left his homeland.