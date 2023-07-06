Meta’s Threads is now live: Mark Zuckerberg mocks Elon Musk

After Meta creator handed out Threads — only days after Twitter CEO Elon Musk was chastised for restricting the number of tweets individuals may view each day — Mark Zuckerberg took to Twitter for the first time in over a decade on Thursday to presumably mock Musk.

Following the widespread criticism of Musk’s recent policy changes, Meta formally debuted Threads earlier today.

Not shortly after Threads launched, Zuckerberg posted a popular meme of two Spider-Men facing each other.

This is Zuckerberg’s first tweet since 2012, and it comes just two weeks after it was revealed that the two CEOs were interested in a cage battle.

Hours after Zuckerberg’s tweet, Musk retorted with a jab on Instagram.

Taking to his own platform, he wrote: “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

It is apparent that the Meta CEO is profiting from Twitter CEO’s questionable decisions.

Musk, who bought the company for $44 billion in October, immediately reduced it and laid off thousands of people.

He subsequently modified content filtering procedures and made Twitter verification a paid service, causing users and advertisers to face a slew of technical difficulties.

Furthermore, Musk’s recent move to limit the number of tweets users can view every day — a measure Musk described as “temporary” in order to combat data scrapers and bots — drew widespread criticism from users throughout the world.

“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads.