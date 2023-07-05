NBP selects PTCL to manage data centre hosting

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and National Bank of Pakistan Limited (NBP) have signed an agreement for provisioning of primary Data Center colocation services at PTCL’s Tier-III Data Center facility.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Amin Manji, Group Chief ITG & CTO National Bank of Pakistan, signed the agreement at a signing ceremony recently held at PTCL Zonal office in Karachi. Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Noman Muzaffar, EVP Divisional Head ITG National Bank of Pakistan, Basharat Qureshi, Group VP Enterprise PTCL, Umer Ilyas, Group VP Data Centers PTCL, Umar Farooqi, Group Director Enterprise PTCL, were also present on the occasion, along with other senior officials.

PTCL is providing National Bank of Pakistan with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and platform solutions that are equipped with latest technology & managed security.

During the signing ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are pleased to enter into a partnership with National Bank of Pakistan to support them in their digital transformation vision. As the national carrier of Pakistan, PTCL aspires to be at the forefront of assisting state owned institutions in their efforts to adopt cutting edge technology solutions to drive the national digital agenda.”

On the occasion, Amin Manji, Group Chief ITG & CTO National Bank of Pakistan, stated, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with PTCL as our trusted partner for infrastructure platform solutions as part of the Bank’s digital transformation strategy. This partnership signifies a transformative step forward in the Bank’s approach to infrastructure, platforms and data management. By leveraging PTCL’s advanced infrastructure and telecommunications expertise, NBP aims to achieve an enhanced operating leverage, a stronger security and data protection posture, and reduced time-to-market of products and services as the Bank continues its journey to offer a digitally enabled financial lifestyle for its customers and partners.”

PTCL endeavors to provide best-in-class services to its corporate customers across various industries in Pakistan. This agreement is part of the growth momentum in the diverse areas of ICT and Security Solutions, which is key to a digital banking eco-system in Pakistan.