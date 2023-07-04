CJP’s salary increased by more than Rs200,000

On Tuesday, Interim President Sadiq Sanjrani issued an order raising the salaries of Supreme Court judges.

The acting president increased the salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to Rs1,229,189 per month in an order titled “Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2023.”

Furthermore, other apex court judges will be paid Rs1,161,163 per month.

“In exercise of the powers conferred … There shall be paid to the Chief Justice of Pakistan a salary of Rs.1,229,189 per mensem and to every other Judge of the Supreme Court a salary of Rs.1,161,163 per month,” the notification read.

Furthermore, it stated that the order would come into effect immediately, while the previous order dictating the salary of judges be repealed.

“The Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2022 (PO No. 1 of 2022), is hereby repealed,” the notification announced.

According to this earlier order, the salary of the CJP was Rs1,024,324, while other judges were paid Rs9,67,636 per month.