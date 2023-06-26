Prince William accused of stealing idea as he launches project to end homelessness

Prince William is determined to finish the work his mother Princess Diana started to end homelessness with his new five-year programme, Homewards.

According to the British media, Homewards is an ambitious program that seeks to abolish homelessness in six locations across the UK within five years.

“This isn’t a publicity stunt,” a person close to the Prince of Wales told The Telegraph. This is about developing a truly sustainable program that will result in systemic change in the homelessness system.”

Speaking at an event, William said, “My first visit to a homelessness shelter was when I was 11 with my mother. The visits we made left a deep and lasting impression.”

But his critics do not agree with the future king and believe that the project in fact is inspired from Homeward Trust which has been a thing since 2009 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.