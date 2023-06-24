WAPDA, UAE firm sign two MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs

WAPDA signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of United Arab Emirates today.

The MoU were signed by Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) and His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum on behalf of their organizations. The first MoU is aimed at establishing a framework for cooperation and collaboration between the Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and WAPDA to explore investment opportunities for WAPDA’s small hydel power stations including 1MW-Renala, 22 MW-Rasul, 13.2 MW-Chichokimalian and 13.8 MW-Nandipur. The second MoU is related to exploring investment opportunities in energy sector of Pakistan, specifically for development of floating solar power project on water reservoirs and water bodies of the existing hydel power stations of WAPDA. Under the two MoU, both organizations will work together to assess the technical and economic feasibility of these projects and develop a plan for their implementation.