Caltex and Be Energy inaugurate first Caltex flagship fuel station

The first Caltex-branded service station was recently inaugurated in Lahore. Caltex has an 80-year legacy in Pakistan, and Chevron recently re-entered the retail fuels business through a trademark license agreement with Be Energy Limited (BE). Through this partnership with BE, we plan to build a network of more than 400 Caltex-branded fuel stations in the country. With the growing network of Caltex fuel stations, we can ensure our customers are never far from the Caltex Star.

The newly inaugurated service station represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and customer-centric services. Together, the two companies are committed to delivering a seamless fuelling experience to the customers in Pakistan. Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Mr. Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman and General Manager of Chevron Pakistan, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Be Energy for the opening of our first service station in Lahore. Together, we aim to revolutionize the service station experience. We are excited to expand our network with hundreds of service stations in Pakistan, offering fuelling solutions and unparalleled customer service.”

Javed Alam, Managing Director of Be Energy Pakistan, expressed his excitement on the re-entry of Caltex brand in the fuels retailing business in Pakistan. He said, Be Energy would aggressively expand the Caltex branded fuel stations network in the country.” Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com. Be Energy established itself as an Oil Marketing Company in 2005 and today enjoys a network of more than 450 retail outlets in Pakistan. BE also takes pride in its strategically developed storage infrastructure which caters to its retail presence in Pakistan. As a testament to BE’s success in consumer business, BE has an exclusive Fuel Oil Supply Agreement with a prominent IPP in Pakistan. BE greatly values customer relations and constantly strives to bring value “towards better energy”.