Experts believe Meghan Markle is reaching middle age in the same way that the ‘Statue of Liberty’ is, and she looks the part.

Petronella Wyatt, a critic, brought these charges and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to light.

Ms Wyatt sparked the debate after mentioning Meghan Markle’s reported partnership with Dior and admitting that “this is beneficial for all concerned.”

Especially when “social media and our preoccupation with fame without achievement has made Meghan a sort of institution to the young of America and elsewhere, like the Statue of Liberty.”

According to The Telegraph, she said, Meghan Markle is “like that monument, she is a bit overdone and is suspected to have undergone minor renovation.”

However, “Doubtless her admirers would say that age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety. But she is approaching early middle age.”

“Of course custom has bashed her about a bit,” regardless and “yet the true puzzle is why this professional uplifter wears Dior at all?”