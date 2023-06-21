Humaima Malick breaks silence on Emraan Hashmi’s religious side

Humaima Malick is a well-known Pakistani actress who has appeared in films such as “Bol” and “The Legend of Maula Jatt.”

Her commanding on-screen presence never fails to attract viewers, and she is known for her candor and transparency, never hesitating to share information about her personal life and journey.

In the film Raja Natwarlaal, she co-starred with Bollywood icon Emraan Hashmi. In a recent interview with a YouTuber, she discussed her encounter with the Indian actor.

In response to a query, she described Hashmi as a good friend and an “amazing human being and a fantastic actor.”

He also schooled the Pakistani people for their unnecessary criticism of the Indian stare, adding that people should get rid of such useless things.

Humaima Malick further said Emraan Hashmi is a religious person and has knowledge of holy Quran. At one point, she revealed: “We used to recite the verses together”.

Calling him a practicing Muslim, Malick said the Indian star has a pure heart which is free from hate and other ills.