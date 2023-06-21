Bilawal vows to follow philosophy of Benazir Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated to follow the philosophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament.

According to a news statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP paid tribute to the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on her 70th birth anniversary and said that Dukhtar-e-Mashriq (Daughter of the East) was a ray of light throughout her life for the nation trapped in darkness, and even today her thoughts and philosophy are a beacon of light for the country in difficult situations.

He said due to the previous regime, inflation and unemployment have become uncontrollable in the country, but to control them and eradicate poverty, the people-friendly philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto must be followed, adding that in the past too, Pakistan had to face difficult situations many times, but the people always believed that no matter how tough the situation, “Benazir Aaegi, Rozgar Laaegi” (Benazir will come, bring employment).

“I assure the nation that if the people gave the mandate to our party in the upcoming general elections, the PPP government will also create ample employment opportunities in the country, just like it was done during the governments of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he vowed.

Bilawal said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was, truly, a history-making personality and a movement, adding that if the plant of democracy is growing in the country today, it is the fruit of the long and tireless struggle and sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He pointed out that after the martyrdom of the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto played a key role in strengthening democratic institutions in the country and the promotion of equality in society.

The Chairman PPP said that the best way to pay homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is to follow her vision and philosophy and associate oneself with the struggle to complete her incomplete mission.

He said that the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is to establish the supremacy of the constitution and law in Pakistan, strengthen democratic institutions, eliminate poverty from the country and create a society where tolerance, equality and harmony prevail.

“The time has come for every one of us – the patriotic Pakistanis to put forward the ‘Benazir Agenda’ for the progress and development, prosperity, stability and upliftment of the country,” he urged.