Anti-Pakistan terrorist Sarbakaf Mohmand dies

Another anti-Pakistan terrorist associated with Jamatul Ahrar and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Sarbakaf Mohmand has died mysteriously.

According to sources, the internal rift between the terrorist outfits has intensified which also resulted into the death of Sarbakaf Mohmand. Some social media accounts claimed that Sarbakaf was poisoned by unidentified persons. Besides his involvement in terrorist activities, Sarbakaf had been carrying out anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media through Ghazi Media Network handle.

He was also the mastermind of a terrorist attack on Peshawar Police Lines mosque and a score of other terrorist activities. Considered as a symbol of falsehood and terrorism, he was disliked by the peace-loving people in the region. There are also reports that he had differences with his associates owing to his involvement in extortion and immoral conduct.

Another reason behind the differences with Sarbakaf was his earlier association with Jamatul Ahrar thought the group was later merged into Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. However, despite the merger, the differences prevailed mainly over the dispute over the distribution of area for kidnapping and exploitation of children. In the recent past, Sarbakaf had supported the attack by the activists of a political party on military installations, calling it an act in consonance with the TTP ‘s agenda.

For sometime, Sarbakaf used to declare himself the alternate of Noorwali Mehsud and as per reports, he was poisoned by the same Mufti Noorwali Mehsud who had also reportedly killed the Jamatul Ahrar commander Abdul Wali. The success of the law enforcement agencies, backed by timely intelligence and public support, led to the increase in the killing of terrorists in the recent past, which also triggered differences within their circles. The LEAs believed that with the public support and efficient intelligence reports, the terrorism will be eliminated.