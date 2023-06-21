India urged to pave way for Kashmir settlement

In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), APHC leaders and parties have urged India to shun its anti-Kashmir policies and take sincere steps for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through talks.

APHC leaders Davinder Singh Bhel, Narender Singh Khalsa, Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Aqib, Jammu Kashmir Pirpanchal Freedom Movement and Jammu Kashmir Awami Party in their separate statements issued in Jammu said the oppression was meant to weaken the people of Jammu and Kashmir politically and economically,a Kashmir media service reported. They said that the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination could not be suppressed through India’s intransigence and brutal policies.

They maintained that India should take a cue from Pakistan’s unflinching support to the Kashmir cause and seriously engage for the settlement of Kashmir dispute to end uncertainty in the region. The statements also paid glowing tributes to prominent Islamic scholar, Dr Qazi Nisar Ahmad on his 29th martyrdom anniversary.

They said that during the ongoing movement a large number of people, including Hurriyat leaders, religious scholars, academicians and youth had rendered their lives for the Kashmir cause. These sacrifices are precious assets of the liberation movement, they added.

The leaders urged the human rights organizations to take note of the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in various jails in India and the occupied territory.