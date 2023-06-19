Suhana Khan gets a boost from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in ‘The Archies’

The teaser for Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies, was unveiled on June 18; father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan supported their daughter.

The teaser has left fans and celebrities nostalgic, transporting them to the 1960s.

Khan, like many others, expressed his enthusiasm for his daughter’s career-launching flick. In a separate post, he wished her well.

He shared a teaser for The Archies on Instagram and stated, “On Father’s Day, here’s wishing the best to my kid… For #TheArchies, all the newborns… and Tiger Baby!”

The Pathaan actor’s daughter responded to the post with “luv uuuu.”

Meanwhile, Suhana’s designer mother posted a supportive message. “I’m really looking forward to watching #TheArchies… @zoieakhtar style.” “Best wishes to the wonderful team,” she added.

The Archies teaser is receiving a lot of love and admiration by the audience.

One social media user commented: “This was surely the 90s throwback we needed.”

One of the comments also read, “I used to read Archies comics and this is a major but beautiful throwback for me.”

Another user wrote, “Suhana literally ate 90’s fashion and left no crumbs.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies official release date has not been announced yet, reports Pinkvilla.