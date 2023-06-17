JKSM raises concerns over Modi’s visit to US

Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Altaf Ahmed Bhat, expresses deep concerns regarding the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States. As an organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we believe it is essential for the United States to consider the implications of hosting a leader with a controversial record. Chairman JKSM further added that, Prime Minister Modi’s past as a Hindu nationalist and his involvement in the deadly violence in Gujarat, which claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people, cannot be ignored. His tenure as Prime Minister has witnessed a sharp rise in hate crimes against minorities in India, with anti-Muslim sentiments, xenophobia, and Islamophobia permeating Indian society. These trends have been fueled by hate propaganda propagated by leaders of his party and the implementation of discriminatory laws and policies, including in occupied Kashmir.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly deteriorated under the muscular policy adopted by Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The unilateral revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, and the subsequent division of the state into two union territories were clear violations of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The people of Kashmir have endured immense suffering, with a complete siege imposed on the region for over 14 months. Fundamental freedoms have been suspended, and the social, political, and economic life of Kashmiris has been severely suppressed. The Indian government’s actions have resulted in the arbitrary arrests and harassment of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, including political activists, lawyers, business owners, journalists, students, and human rights defenders. Foreign journalists have been barred from entering Kashmir, obstructing the flow of accurate information about the human rights abuses taking place in the region. He added.

The United States, as a champion of human rights and the rule of law, has a responsibility to address these grave concerns. We call upon the US administration and political representatives from all parties to raise the issue of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir with Prime Minister Modi during his visit. It is crucial that allegations of human rights abuses are thoroughly and transparently investigated, and that all individuals enjoy equal rights and protection under the law, irrespective of their location. Chairman JKSM Altaf Ahmed Bhat added, The Kashmir conflict remains one of the longest-standing disputes on the United Nations agenda. The unresolved issue has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people, and Kashmir continues to be the most heavily militarized zone in the world. Alarm bells have been raised by organizations like Genocide Watch, warning of the potential for a slow-motion genocide in Kashmir. We urge the United Nations and its member states to take immediate action and caution India against committing any further atrocities. The Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement believes that the United States, with its proud legacy of advocating for human rights, should stand up for the rights of the people of Kashmir. We call upon the US administration and Congress to demonstrate a firm commitment to being strong advocates for the oppressed people of Kashmir, who continue to suffer discrimination, abuse, and oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces. He added. He reiterated that it is our sincere hope that the United States will uphold the values of justice, human rights, and self-determination during Prime Minister Modi’s visit.