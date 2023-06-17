Mahira enjoys some down time with family in northern areas

Mahira Khan is one of the biggest stars in Pakistan and people are always looking forward to more of her projects.

She has just given two big hits in a single year, Quaid e Azam Zindabaad and The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Her fans will be able to see her soon in a mini-series titled Razia. She will be starring alongside Mohib Mirza and Momal Sheikh. The actress is also indulged in her entrepreneurial endeavours and now she is taking some down time to spend with her family.

Mahira Khan is in the beautiful Northern areas of Pakistan with her son and other family.

She shared the beautiful scenic views and revealed that she has always felt a close affinity to the mountains. Mahira also shared that she met an accident while riding a horse but she is safe.