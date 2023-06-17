Sonya Hussyn looks chic in western attire

There are many talented actresses in our drama industry but Sonya Hussyn is one

who just immerses into her characters and people are always able to relate to her characters even if they are negative.

She started her career from Main Hari Piya and since then she has come a long way and now she is a big name in dramas as well as films. She has also come a long way style wise and now she is considered a fashionista who is not afraid to experiment with her style.

Sonya Hussyn opted for beautiful western attire in her recent looks as she was out and about in Karachi.

She looked super professional in a jeans and tee which she paired with a blazer. She came up with a second look and brought

colour blocking back as she went to the beach to enjoy some nice

time. She again impressed in a Barbie pink top and made a case for colours yet again.

Check out her latest looks as she rocks the Western attire.