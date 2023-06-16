Rupee sheds 18 paisas against dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday weakened by 18 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 287.18. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 291.5 and Rs 294.5 respectively. The price of the Euro went down by Rs1.03 to close at Rs 311.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of Rs 0.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 363.69 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 362.72. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal appreciated by 4 paisas and 5 pasias to close at Rs 78.23 and Rs 76.62 respectively.