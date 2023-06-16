IRC, CPWB to improve Punjab’s Child Protection mechanisms

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Government of Punjab, have signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) in order to collaborate on child protection initiatives across the province of Punjab.

The LOU was signed by Mr. Waqas Dar, Acting Country Director of IRC, and Ms. Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, in attendance were the representatives of IRC & CPWB. This collaboration signifies the shared vision of both organizations to develop synergies in order to strengthen child protection systems in Punjab and extend quality services to vulnerable segments of society, with a particular focus on children in the labor force, out of school children, and House Holds led by children. IRC pilot initiative of strengthening case management and case referral system in the districts of Rajanpur & DG Khan have been evolved in close collaboration of CPWB with the financial support of UNICEF.