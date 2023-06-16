Gwadar University to set up CPEC study center

The University of Gwadar’s third syndicate meeting was held at the higher education commission regional centre Quetta with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir in the chair, a handout said on Thursday.

The syndicate besides a few new teaching departments decided to establish a CPEC study center and a Center for Marine Affairs and Marine Sciences.

The meeting among others was attended by syndicate members including UG’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Secretary Colleges & Higher and Technical Education Balochistan, Hafiz Abdul Majid Bohair, Registrar Dolat Khan, Director Finance Shafi Muhammad, acting Dean faculty of Management Sciences, Commerce and Social Sciences Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad and acting controller Examination Dr Kambar Farooq. The UG’s registrar presented the agenda of the meeting before the house for deliberation and decisions. The August forum discussed each agenda in detail and decided on important matters such as launching new programs and granting approval to regularize the services of contract employees who have fulfilled all recruitment procedures and completed their probation periods.

The members deliberated and resolved all the immediate issues related to the academic, administrative, and finances of the university. The house confirmed the minutes of the 1st meeting of the Syndicate, the 3rd meeting of the academic council, the 3rd meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee for the Budget Estimates of FY 2023-24, and the Annual Report of the University for the year 2023. In terms of teaching, Gwadar University is counted among the emerging higher education institutions of the province. The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the unparalleled contribution and services of the members of the constituent bodies of the University in the efforts of rapid development of the University in a short period.

They expressed their satisfaction that the important academic and administrative matters of the institution are being resolved by the decisions of the concerned institutions, prioritizing the interest and stability of the University, which will open new avenues for further development. Finally, the Vice Chancellor thanked all the members for their valuable contribution to the meeting and presented them with commemorative shields.