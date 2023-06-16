Week-long CPEC celebrations conclude

Week-long celebrations in connection with the 10th anniversary of Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) concluded at the University of Sargodha (UoS), here on Thursday.

The events were jointly organised by the Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS), Confucius Institute UoS, Department of Politics and International Relations and the Institute of Art & Design. UoS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, held at the main Hall of the university. He distributed cash prizes and certificates among the position holders, who took part in events including essay writing, Chinese art and craft exhibition, a quiz competition, documentary contests, and an art exhibition.

Prof. Qaisar Abbas, speaking at the ceremony, appreciated students, who participation in the competitions to deepen their understanding of Pakistan-China relations. He emphasised the importance of benefits from the CPEC projects and shared plans for exports and educational collaboration with China. He cited the example of establishing a citrus processing unit in Sargodha for enhanced exports. He also highlighted the unique educational model where students receive practical education in China, contributing to a successful academic project.

PICS Director Dr Fazlur Rahman emphasised the significance of raising awareness among students about the importance of Pakistan and China relations. He highlighted how the competitions provide the students with opportunities to have better understanding of various aspects of Pak-China relations and CPEC. Moreover, he emphasised the initiatives which would serve as a catalyst, inspiring students to actively engage in global initiatives.