Pakistani company shines at Sino Dental Exhibition

A well-reputed Pakistani manufacturer showcased its high-quality dental surgical instruments at the Sino-Dental Exhibition, the world’s second-largest exhibition, held in Beijing, China. My company successfully achieved its targets with the signing of two new contracts with Chinese companies Muhammad Sabir Jan, Founder and CEO, of Sawuat (Beijing) International Trade Co., Ltd told APP here on Thursday. He said that it was very hard to book a place in this exhibition but his company was allocated three booths because of the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China. This year’s exhibition focused on dental and healthcare and all international brands from the US, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan and China were displayed for the customers. Sabir Jan company has over 30 years of experience in import and export as well as business consultancy in different related fields. The company with its head office in Beijing China, and a sub-office in Virginia, USA, had been participating in this exhibition since 2010. He said that being a professional importer and exporter of Made-in-Pakistan Dental Surgical Instruments, his company was awarded Drug Administration (CFDA), a certificate of registration of imported medical devices in China and the USA. He said that most of his customers come from China, South East Asia, Middle East, Central Asian States and the USA.