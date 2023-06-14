Pakistan Haj Mission helps long distance walker

The Pakistan Hajj Mission has played a pivotal role in resolving visa issue of Usman Arshad, a Pakistani student who accomplished the astonishing feat of covering a staggering distance of approximately 5,400 kilometers on foot in six months and thirteen days to fulfill his dream of performing Hajj.

Upon his arrival at the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah Mukarramah, Usman, a student of BS Mass Communication at the University of Okara, was warmly greeted with a rousing welcome. The Director General Hajj, appreciating Usman’s remarkable journey, presented him with heartfelt gifts as a token of recognition and encouragement. Director General Abdul Wahab Soomro told APP that the mission had successfully facilitated Usman’s Hajj visa.

Director General Soomro further encouraged the youth of Pakistan to cultivate the habit of walking. He emphasized that Usman served as an exemplary role model for Pakistani students. Despite initially holding only an Umrah visa, Usman’s dream of performing Hajj was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro and the Saudi authorities, who helped granting him a Hajj visa.

Encountering difficulties in obtaining a Hajj visa in Saudi Arabia, Usman sought the assistance of Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro. Usman explained his predicament of having an Umrah visa, as the issuance of Hajj visas had not yet begun when he embarked on his sacred journey. Recognising the urgency, Director General Soomro promptly contacted the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith leaders, along with the Saudi Authorities, to expedite the process of facilitating Usman’s hajj visa.

Talking to APP, the 25-year-old Usman shared his remarkable tale of embarking on an extraordinary journey with just a modest rucksack, an umbrella, and a reliable pair of trekking shoes. Guided by his unwavering determination, he traversed numerous nations until he ultimately reached the revered city of Makkah. Demonstrating unparalleled determination and unwavering devotion, Usman crossed multiple countries, including Iran, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, until he received a heartfelt welcome from the Pakistan Hajj Mission.

Throughout his incredible expedition, he shared that he incurred expenses totaling Rs 850,000 and maintained an impressive daily walking range of 35 to 60 kilometers. The idea of walking to Makkah first sparked in Usman’s mind back in 2021. He embarked on a 34-day journey, covering an astounding distance of 1,270 miles from Okara to the Khunjerab Pass, situated on the Chinese border. This remarkable feat aimed to project a positive image of Pakistan, showcasing Usman’s determination and spreading a message of goodwill. Usman expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the Pakistan Hajj Mission, and the Saudi Authorities, with a special mention of Director General Hajj, for their invaluable support in facilitating the acquisition of his Hajj visa.