Cyclone Biparjoy ‘moves away’ from Karachi

Biparjoy is located 350 kilometers south of Karachi.

It is located 300 kilometers southwest of Keti Bandar.

The storm’s intensity has slightly diminished.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), storm Biparjoy has moved away from Karachi and is now 370 kilometers south of the city.

The cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved north-northeastward in the last six hours, and it now lies near latitude 21.7°N and longitude 66.4°E, about 370km south-southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest of Thatta, and 290km south-southwest of Keti Bandar, according to the weather forecast department.

The cyclone was previously 340km south of Karachi.

“Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 km/h with gusts to 180 km/h around the system center, and sea conditions are phenomenal with maximum wave height 30 feet,” it added.

According to the PDM, favorable climatic factors (sea surface temperature of 29-30°C, little vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence) would let the cyclone maintain its power throughout the forecast period.

With packed winds of 100-120km/h gusting 140km/h, the Biparjoy began to recurve north-northeastward and is expected to cross between Keti Bandar (southeast Sindh) and the Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 (Thursday) evening. “[The] PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi, is continuously monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly,” it added.

Moreover, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman told the National Assembly today that the government is ensuring effective monitoring of tropical cyclone Biparjoy — which is moving steadily toward the Pakistan and Indian coastlines.

“All tracking institutions of Pakistan including PMD and Suparco are working round the clock with international satellites, especially of Bangkok, as it is inching towards Pakistan and India’s coastline with intensity,” Rehman said.

The climate minister’s remarks came during a briefing to the lower house on the cyclone’s movement and the precautionary measures taken by the government.