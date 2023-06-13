Investments to grow by 15 percent in next fiscal year

The Investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 13.6 percent in 2022-23 to 15.1 percent during the next fiscal year (2023-24) due to stabilization and political stability.

Fixed investment is expected to grow by 40.5 percent on a nominal basis, whereas, as a percentage of GDP is expected to increase from 11.9 percent in 2022-23 to 13.4 percent in 2023-24.

Likewise, the national savings rate is targeted at 13.4 percent of GDP, according to official data.

During the outgoing fiscal year (2022-23), the investment-to-GDP ratio decreased from 15.7 percent in 2021-22 to 13.6 percent in 2022-23 with a decrease in both public and private investment-to-GDP ratios.

Investment grew by 10.2 percent in nominal terms, however, decreased by 15.4 percent in real terms mainly because of high inflation. Both public and private investment increased in nominal and decreased in real terms.

The National savings are estimated to increase to 12.5 percent of GDP in 2022-23 from 11.1 percent in 2021-22 mainly because of lower availability of foreign savings due to massive improvement in the current account deficit.

Pakistan’s reliance on external borrowing to finance investment has decreased marginally, according to the official document.

The effectiveness of import compression measures is evident from an increased level of domestic savings which inched up to 6.2 percent of GDP from 4.3 percent last year.

Private consumption expanded by 24.8 percent in nominal terms and 1.6 percent in real terms during 2022-23. Private consumption occupied the major share in expenditure on GDP and contributed positively to GDP growth.

Moreover, net exports improved as the decline in imports outpaced the decline in exports.