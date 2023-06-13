PSX loses 121 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 121.28 points, a negative change of 0.29 per cent, closing at 41,782.93 points against 41,904.21 points the previous day.

A total of 179,118,281 shares were traded during the day as compared to 164,835,239 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.568 billion against Rs 5.195 billion on the last trading day. As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 108 of them recorded gains and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 16,367,000 shares at Rs 5.69 per share; TPL Properties with 13,004,193 shares at Rs13.52 per share and Pak Refinery with 10,796,483 shares at Rs14.67 per share. Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs135.12 per share price, closing at Rs1,936.67, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs 42.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 625.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,067.32 per share closing at Rs 23,000.00; whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 440.00 increase to close at Rs 6,890.00. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs95.08 per share closing at Rs 1,172.60; followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 87.66 decline to close at Rs 1,081.34.