Senate also slams May 9 vandalism

ISLAMABAD: In a unanimous decision, the Senate passed a resolution on Monday, expressing profound appreciation for the heroic sacrifices made by martyrs in the pursuit of peace, safety, security, and stability in Pakistan. Presented by Minister of State for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament, the resolution paid tribute to the unparalleled role played by the Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation against both external and internal threats.

Furthermore, the Senate resolution strongly condemned the shocking and distressing acts of vandalism and arson that occurred on May 9. These reprehensible actions targeted prominent landmarks such as Jinnah House Lahore, monuments dedicated to martyrs and national heroes, installations belonging to the Armed Forces, and the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building. Expressing their deep sense of dismay and resentment, the House deplored these attacks and demanded that those responsible for planning, facilitating, and instigating them be brought to justice under the full extent of the law.

In a show of unwavering support and solidarity, the Senate extended its backing to the armed forces and other security agencies in the aftermath of this unfortunate incident. Additionally, the resolution expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, recognizing and honoring the tremendous sacrifices they had made for the nation. The Senate resolved to hold their invaluable services for the motherland in the highest regard for all times to come.

The passing of this unanimous resolution in the Senate serves as a powerful testament to the nation’s unity and determination to protect the ideals of peace and stability that Pakistan holds dear.