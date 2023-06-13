Court sets aside orders of sending Elahi to jail

A sessions court on Monday set aside an order of a district court for sending Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The court ordered for production of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the area magistrate concerned on Tuesday (June 13) for obtaining his physical remand for investigation of the case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Saima Riasat passed the orders while allowing a revision appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab challenging the orders of the district court. The court announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and reviewing available record.

The ACE Punjab had challenged the order of the district court, submitting that the order was not sustainable in the eyes of the law. The district court’s order was not only against the facts but also law, it submitted and pleaded with the court for setting aside the same. A week ago, Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk had turned down ACE ‘s request for physical remand and sent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in the case of illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The ACE Punjab had alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi recruited 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had also ordered for production of Secretary Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain before the magistrate for obtaining his physical remand for investigation in the matter.