Budget brought massive relief for salaried class: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday said 35 per cent increase in the ad-hoc relief allowance for federal government employees in grades 1-16 was a massive relief given for the salaried class during budget 2023-24. In a statement, he said employees in grades 17-22 will receive a 30 per cent raise in their ad-hoc relief allowance, said Dar while talking to a private news channel, adding the government has made extensive efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses. He criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for formulating weak policies. He stated that these policies had caused significant difficulties for the masses in their daily lives, leading to financial constraints for the country.

Minister Dar emphasized that the coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was taking all necessary measures to re-negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on more favorable terms and conditions. He expressed hope that the IMF would be satisfied with Pakistan’s progress, as the country has fulfilled the necessary requirements.

Furthermore, He expressed optimism that Pakistan would achieve the growth rate set by the government, indicating a positive outlook for the nation’s economic development in the coming year.