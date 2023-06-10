Is ‘Babylicious a date movie?’

Former couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari are set to reunite on screen in the upcoming film Babylicious, despite their real-life separation. The

film, which aims to captivate audiences with its heart-warming storyline, is scheduled to release on June 27, coinciding with Eidul Azha. In an interview, Syra, Shahroz and other cast members shared their insights into the film.

A circulating video clip showed Syra and Shahroz debating whether Babylicious is a date film or a family film. Shahroz initially claimed it was a family film but contradicted himself in the recent interview. Syra pointed out the confusion, and Shahroz explained that they want the audience to watch the film thrice-once with family, once on a date, and once alone.

When asked about the film’s long-awaited release, Shahroz expressed relief, mentioning the project had faced delays due to COVID-19. He felt pleasantly surprised after seeing the final product during the dubbing process and expressed confidence in its quality. Syra echoed his sentiments, expressing excitement and relief that the film was finally being released.

Regarding their collaboration despite their separation, the topic was deemed off-limits. However, Syra emphasised the importance of maintaining healthy family dynamics for the sake of their child. Shahroz expressed satisfaction with their current relationship and expressed openness to whatever the future may hold.

Discussing the film itself, Syra emphasized its relatability and feel-good nature. She believed the characters were relatable and the humour would resonate with the audience. Shahroz highlighted the pride Pakistanis should feel in supporting their local film industry, urging people to watch the film and experience happiness and pride.

When asked why the audience should watch Babylicious, Shahroz mentioned the butterflies it would evoke, while Syra noted that everyone has experienced a “Babylicious phase” in their lives. They believed the film would either remind people of that phase or allow them to relive it.

Regarding criticism, Shahroz stated that constructive feedback impacts him in a positive way, and Syra agreed. They acknowledged the importance of evaluating their work critically but also recognized the need to filter out excessive and baseless criticism.

The cast members Mohi Abro and Aadi Adeal Amjad expressed their happiness and excitement about the film’s release. Mohi appreciated that their hard work would not go to waste and looked forward to the anticipation surrounding the film. Aadi praised Syra and Shahroz’s energy, professionalism and artistry, highlighting the fun and harmonious working environment on set.

In conclusion, Babylicious brings together Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari in an on-screen reunion, offering a heart-warming and relatable experience for the audience. The cast members expressed their excitement, relief and pride in the film, urging viewers to watch it and support the Pakistani film industry.