Zverev staves off Etcheverry to reach third semi-final

PARIS: A resurgent Alexander Zverev shrugged off a mid-match wobble to battle his way into a third consecutive French Open semi-final with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday. The German exited Roland Garros in agony last year after tearing ankle ligaments in his semi-final against Rafa Nadal, but will hope for a better outcome when he plays sixth seed Holger Rune or 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud on Friday. “It was the most difficult year of my life,” Zverev said of his season-ending injury which needed surgery. “I love tennis with all my heart and it was taken away a year ago. I’m happy to be back.”