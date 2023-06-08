How much increase Pakistan government employees will get in Budget 2023-24?

In response to the ad-hoc allowance, the federal government expects to raise employee pay by 30%, while pensions for retired personnel are projected to increase by 20%.

According to reports, the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 will be revealed tomorrow, June 9, and the finance ministry has drafted three recommendations for increases in pay and pensions for government personnel.

As per the first recommendation, the ministry has proposed a 100% increase in wake medical and convince allowance besides increasing the salary by 10%. It has also recommended a 100% increase in the medical allowance and a 10% increase in the salaries of retired employees.

Reports said there would be no additional burden on the government if this suggestion is approved.

The second recommendation has proposed 25% increase in salaries of all employees from Grade1 to 22 and 15% increase in pensions.

According to the third recommendation, 30% increase would be made in salaries of employees from grade1 to 16 while officers of grade 17 and above would get 20% increase. It has proposed 50% increase in medical and convince allowance. It has also proposed 20% increase in pensions.

All three recommendations will be laid forth in the cabinet meeting for a final decision.