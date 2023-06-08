Yumna and Wahaj Ali attend Muskan’s birthday party together

Former actor and producer Abdullah Kadwani is currently enjoying the huge success of his drama “Tere Bin”. The producer is super happy nowadays. Well, he has arranged an intimate birthday party for his young, beautiful and talented daughter Muskan Kadwani and also invited his beloved Tere Bin pairing. Muskan is a brilliant girl who has graduated in film making from Canada. She also did a project as associate director. On Wednesday, Muskan celebrated her birthday with her family. Tere Bin’s amazing leading duo was also invited on Muskan’s birthday. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali were looking super adorable and stunning together. The two wished Muskan on her special day. Muskan was twinning with her mother in mauve outfit. She also shared stories from her birthday.