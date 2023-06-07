Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided to include special development projects in the upcoming budget for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the Members of National Assembly from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here, the prime minister said uplift of people of the area was top priority of the government.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaludin were part of the delegation which called on the prime minister, while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other relevant high officials also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation presented proposals to the prime minister with respect to the development projects and measures to solve the problems of the merged districts of the province.

Welcoming their recommendation, PM Shehbaz said that after due consultation, the relevant authorities should include the proposals in the budget for fiscal year 2023-24.