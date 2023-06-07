The US has asked Pakistani authorities to provide consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah.

Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija Shah in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09.

“We have followed the case of Khadija Shah and have asked the Pakistani officials for granting consular access to her,” said US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel while addressing a press briefing.

He also stated that whenever a US citizen is arrested overseas, “we stand ready to provide all appropriate assistance and we expect Pakistani authorities to respect all fair trial guarantees owed to these detainees.”

“Pakistani politics are a matter for the Pakistani people to decide and for them to pursue within the auspices of their own constitution and laws,” he said.

The US official further said that Washington values its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan.