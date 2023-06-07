Toshakhana case: Another FIR lodged against Imran Khan

Former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi were booked in a fraud case registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar Police station, for presenting fake receipts to buy Toshakhana gifts.

The case was registered in Islamabad on June 6 under the sections of fake receipt and named PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Farah Gogi in it.

The petitioner stated that Chairman PTI and others used fake receipts from the shop to buy and sell the Toshakhana watch.