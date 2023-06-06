Khurram Dastgir lays foundation stone of 500/132 kV grid station at FIEDMC

The Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan has laid the foundation stone of the 500/132 kV grid station for Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) at FIEDMC, near Sahianwala interchange, district Faisalabad. The project, being launched by NTDC, aims to address the energy needs of both the Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3-Industrial City under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). It will cater for the medium and long-term scenarios by supplying reliable and stable power to support a 600 MW load demand.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan highlighted the importance of the project, which will significantly strengthen the industries. This grid station will be constructed with an estimated cost of PKR 20 bn and it is targeted to be completed by January 2025. A 1.5 km long transmission line from Gatti-Ghazi Brotha will also be constructed for providing interconnection to this project.

He commended the early completion of NTDC’s projects and appreciated the NTDC management for launching new projects of grid stations and transmission lines.

Federal Minister said that issues regarding imports, related to this project will be solved as early as possible. He advised MD NTDC to complete the project before the stipulated time. He said that we have to contribute in the development of the country instead of complaining.

The Managing Director of NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan also spoke on the occasion, saying that the project will not only boost the energy sector but also contribute to socio-economic progress and create employment opportunities, further advocating NTDC’s long-standing commitment to driving Pakistan’s national development. He said that NTDC is actively working on its ongoing projects for early completion. Two key projects, the 220 km long 500 kV Thar-Matiari transmission line and the 30 km long Polan – Jiwani (Gwadar) for import of additional 100 MW power from Iran, have already been completed in record time.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by CEO FESCO, Engr. Muhammad Bashir, CEO FIEDMC, Tanvir Jabbar, key political figures, local elders, NTDC officers, contractors and others.