Anoushey Ashraf and others mourn Nickie Nazir’s passing

In heartbreaking news shared by insiders within the realm of fashion, designer Aliya ‘Nickie’ Nazir, from the Nickie Nina duo, has passed away.

Her untimely passing marks a profound loss for the fashion industry, as she was not only a talented designer but also a visionary who played a pivotal role in empowering women in the field. Editor and publisher Raheel Rao shared a picture of Aliya on his Instagram with the caption, “I woke up this morning to the heartbreaking news of the passing of my dear old friend, Nickie Nazir. Nickie was not only warm and gracious but also an extraordinary friend to have. The memories we shared together are invaluable, and the void left by their absence will be deeply felt. Nickie, your presence will be dearly missed, and the impact you made on our lives will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

PR maven Frieha Altaf took to Instagram to share the news as well. “The heart breaks. The heart aches. Dear Nickie, may you rest in peace.” Frieha accompanied the text with some images from their trip to Chitral, Mastuj, and Shandur, penning, “Remembering your fear of heights as you braved the roads up to the Hindukush. Sending love to your family, this is too tragic.”

Others within the industry are also paying their respects to their beloved friend. Actor Anoushey Ashraf took to her Insta Stories to state, “Rest in peace beautiful Nickie. Today, I choose to celebrate your short but wholesome life. You lived so much more than so many. Forever in our hearts. Smiling, humorous and beautiful. To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. Wrapped in His eternal love and endless bounty, you’re home.”?The entertainment and fashion industry came together to offer condolences under Raheel’s post as well.

Actors such as Sami Khan, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Areeba Habib prayed for the departed, while notable names within the fashion industry also poured in messages of love and support.

Nickie Nina is a renowned fashion house in Pakistan, known for its exquisite couture designs and innovative creations. A collaboration between Aliya and Nabila Junaid (Nina), the duo built a prestigious brand that gained international recognition.

Nickie Nina played a significant role in shaping the fashion industry in Pakistan. As one of the first female designer duos in the country, the duo broke barriers and opened doors for other women designers to thrive in a predominantly male-dominated industry.