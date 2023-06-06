Pakistan’s Orchards

Pakistan’s agricultural sector has long been the backbone of its economy, providing livelihoods for millions of people and contributing significantly to its GDP. However, in recent years, the nation has experienced a series of unexpected weather patterns, including erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods. These extreme climatic events have had a profound impact on agricultural productivity, threatening food security and exacerbating rural poverty. In the face of this crisis, it is imperative to develop effective coping strategies that can enhance the resilience of Pakistan’s agriculture sector. Pakistan’s agriculture is predominantly rain-fed, making it highly vulnerable to fluctuations in rainfall patterns. Over the past decade, the country has witnessed a disturbing increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Unpredictable rainfall has disrupted cropping cycles, reduced yields, and left farmers grappling with mounting economic losses.

Pakistan is renowned for its lush orchards and bountiful harvests of citrus and mango fruits. These fruits not only contribute significantly to the country’s agricultural exports but also serve as a source of livelihood for numerous farmers. However, the increasing frequency and intensity of hailstorms in recent months have emerged as a significant threat to the citrus and mango industry of Pakistan. These destructive weather events not only damage the fruits but also impact the long-term productivity and economic stability of farmers. It is imperative to understand the impacts of hailstorms on citrus and mango crops and devise effective strategies to mitigate their effects.

Impact on Citrus Orchards: Recent unprecedented hailstorms pose a severe risk to citrus orchards, affecting both the quantity and quality of the fruits. These hailstones caused physical damage to the leaves, stems, and fruits, leading to bruising, scarring, and even rupturing. This damage weakens the fruit’s protective skin, making it vulnerable to post-harvest diseases and decreasing its market value. In severe cases, hailstorms can strip the trees of their leaves and flowers, hampering the entire season’s yield. Moreover, repeated hailstorm incidents can result in long-term damage to the orchards, reducing their overall productivity.

Collaborations between government bodies, insurance providers and agricultural institutions can facilitate the development of comprehensive insurance schemes.

Impact on Mango Orchards: Mangos, known as the pride of Pakistan, are also highly susceptible to hailstorm damage. Hailstones can cause severe bruising and tearing of the mango fruit’s delicate skin, rendering it unmarketable or suitable only for processing purposes. The impact is not limited to the current harvest; damaged mango trees may also suffer long-term consequences, including reduced flower formation, fruit set, and overall tree vigour. Additionally, the wounds caused by hailstones create entry points for pathogens, increasing the risk of fungal and bacterial infections that can affect the tree’s health in subsequent seasons.

Mitigation Strategies: Protective Structures: Investing in protective structures, such as hail nets and overhead canopies, can significantly reduce the impact of hailstorms. These physical barriers act as shields, preventing hailstones from directly hitting the trees and fruits. While implementing such structures requires an initial investment, the long-term benefits in terms of crop protection outweigh the costs. Insurance Coverage: Encouraging farmers to obtain crop insurance that covers hailstorm damage is crucial. Insurance can provide financial assistance to affected farmers, helping them recover from the losses incurred. Collaborations between government bodies, insurance providers, and agricultural institutions can facilitate the development of comprehensive insurance schemes tailored to the needs of citrus and mango farmers.

Early Warning Systems: Developing and implementing advanced weather forecasting systems can enable farmers to receive timely information about potential hailstorms. Early warning systems can help farmers prepare by taking preventive measures such as applying protective sprays, covering the fruits, or seeking shelter for vulnerable crops. Accurate and localized weather information is essential to maximize the effectiveness of these strategies. Crop Diversity and Hybrid Varieties: Encouraging the cultivation of diverse citrus and mango varieties that are hail-resistant can minimize the impact of hailstorms. Research and development efforts should focus on breeding and promoting hybrid cultivars that possess natural resilience against hail damage. This approach can reduce the reliance on a few susceptible varieties and provide farmers with alternative options.

Farmer Education and Support: Providing farmers with education and training on hailstorm preparedness and management strategies is crucial. Agricultural extension services, in collaboration with research institutions and NGOs, should organize workshops and awareness campaigns to equip farmers with knowledge on protective measures, post-hailstorm recovery techniques, and best agricultural practices.

Climate-Resilient Farming Techniques: Encouraging sustainable agricultural practices, such as conservation agriculture and agroforestry, can enhance soil health and water retention capacity. These practices not only reduce the vulnerability of crops to extreme weather events but also contribute to carbon sequestration, mitigating the impacts of climate change. Addressing the challenges posed by hailstorms requires a collaborative effort between government institutions, research organizations, insurance providers, and agricultural extension services. By working together, these stakeholders can develop comprehensive strategies that prioritize the protection of citrus and mango orchards, the sustainability of farming communities, and the overall growth of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. With proactive measures and a focus on resilience, Pakistan can overcome the impacts of hailstorms on its citrus and mango crops. By supporting farmers and implementing effective mitigation strategies, the nation can safeguard its agricultural economy, ensure food security, and maintain its position as a leading exporter of high-quality citrus and mango fruits.

The writer is PhD Horticulture and currently works as Assistant Professor at the Department of Horticulture, University

of Sargodha, Pakistan. He can be reached at ahsanuaf3@gmail.com.