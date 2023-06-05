MDCAT 2023 – Test date, pattern, syllabus

For undergraduate admission to medical and dental colleges, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) administers the MDCAT, also known as the Medical and Dental College Admission Test.

The entrance exam measures candidates’ proficiency in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. The MDCAT exam typically consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and it is administered using a computer.

Candidates’ chances of being admitted to a medical college are determined by their MDCAT test scores as well as other eligibility requirements like academic credentials and interviews.

MDCAT Test date 2023

Officials in its recent meeting finalised August 27, 2023 as the date for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test MDCAT 2023.

MDCAT Syllabus 2023

PMDC decided that the syllabus of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test will remain the same as last year’s exam.

MDCAT Merit Formula 2023

Matric score – 10 percent

Intermediate (FSc) – 40 percent

MDCAT – 50 percent

MDCAT exam Structure

Total number of MCQs: 200

Exam Duration: 3.5 Hours

Minimum Passing Marks for MEDICAL College Admission: 65 percent

Minimum Passing Marks for Dental College Admission: 55 percent