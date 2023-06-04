Unravelling Pakistan’s Political Puzzle

Pakistan is engulfed in yet another political crisis that threatens to jeopardize the stability and development needed to advance the nation’s governance and economy. In recent years, it has become all too common. Plagued by corruption scandals, social unrest, and political paralysis, succeeding governments resulted in social unrest and a failure to carry out innumerable projects and development initiatives. Periods of internal conflict and disruption have happened often in Pakistan’s history, signifying both internal chaos and external pressures. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been plagued by recurrent cycles of political crises since its inception, which are compounded by mistrust in the region and widespread mismanagement. Numerous factors, including debt traps, dysfunctional politics, ethnic polarization, security threats, and strategically illiterate populism, significantly contributed to this impasse. These long-lasting instabilities have had serious implications not only for the domestic interests of the nation but also for the foreign affairs of the country. To achieve the long-term political, social and economic possibilities necessary to achieve national progress, one must first understand the complexity involved with treating chronic crises by understanding their underlying causes. We may come up with workable remedies that would increase overall welfare prospects across Pakistan by looking at the processes that result in the country’s political uncertainty.

A country’s progress is greatly influenced by its political stability, which also affects the social and economic aspects of the country. Even with its rich past and diverse populace, political stability has remained an elusive goal in Pakistan. Pakistan, a nation beset by a prolonged political crisis, finds itself caught in a vicious cycle of weakened democratic institutions and a faltering economy. Political parties’ long-standing sway over the flimsy institutions has bred instability and hindered advancement in both the economic and social spheres. Since state institutions typically fail to offer peaceful solutions to problems, various groups turn to violence as a remedy. Even though, following the elections in 2013 and 2018, the country saw smooth political transitions, however, the country is still dealing with a weak economy and rising domestic polarization as it prepares for the next elections.

On the regional front, as a result of the resurgence of terrorist groups along Pakistan’s Afghan border, tensions between Pakistan and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan have risen; on the other hand, despite the declaration of a cease-fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir, ties with India remain stagnant and vulnerable to crises that undermine regional and global security. Also, China’s presence and influence in the region, as a significant state and close friend of Pakistan, has the potential to both ease and exacerbate several internal and international challenges.

In the domestic arena, the country is dealing with so many disasters that it may be titled a poly-crisis. Although terrorism is on the rise and the nation is on the point of going into bankruptcy, political turmoil is capturing everyone’s attention. The immediate source is Imran Khan’s imprisonment on accusations of corruption. But this is a continuation of a year-long turmoil marked by the removal of Imran Khan as Prime Minister after a motion of no confidence succeeded against him in the parliament. Since then, Imran Khan has been drumbeating and accusing the military establishment, the current administration, and even Western nations like the United States of conspiring to remove him from office. Following the most recent round of unrest caused by Imran Khan’s arrest, which was accompanied by two days of extremely violent protests by his supporters, including storming the army headquarters, setting fire to a senior military official’s residence, and several fatalities across the country, the courts have granted bail to Mr Khan. However, the unrest and current crises persist. Furthermore, due to climate change and the country’s rapid population growth, Pakistan’s problems will only worsen in the coming years. The fundamental issue that needs to be addressed here is what is fueling the country’s long-term political instability and economic stagnation.

Political parties in Pakistan have long played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the nation’s weak democratic institutions. Power struggles, corruption, and a lack of genuine devotion to democratic principles have tainted the political climate. The absence of intra-party elections and an over-reliance on individual charisma have impeded the development of democratic norms and institutions. As a result of this historical context, a vicious cycle has persisted in which weak democratic institutions produce political instability, which in turn erodes democratic underpinnings. A lack of stability and a climate of political brinkmanship have hampered policy consistency, limiting progress in critical areas such as economic development and social welfare. Such political instability has had a profound impact on the nation’s economic conditions. Uncertainty and a lack of faith in the political system have impeded economic growth and deterred both domestic and foreign investment. The frequent changes in governments and policy changes have disrupted long-term planning and reduced investor confidence. The majority of international businesses have left Pakistan due to its weak political and administrative structures. Furthermore, it has been challenging to implement the critically needed economic reforms due to the political upheaval in the nation. Because political parties are typically fixated on short-term gains and populism, they have ignored the underlying structural changes required to support sustainable economic growth. A cycle of social unrest, income disparity, and economic stagnation has resulted as a result.

Pakistan must achieve political stability if economic progress and social harmony are to be fostered. A stable political atmosphere would allow for the development and implementation of consistent policies, attracting capital, supporting economic expansion, and creating job opportunities.

Successful examples from countries such as South Korea, Singapore, and Chile demonstrate the transformative power of political stability. These countries prioritized institutional development, created robust democratic foundations, and maintained policy consistency across political transitions. This stability provided the foundation for long-term economic growth, social progress, and poverty eradication.

The path to achieve political stability in Pakistan would be a tough one but it can be realized if the will to prosper is developed. The following key areas must be prioritized to achieve stability in Pakistan’s political arena:

Strengthening Democratic Institutions: Pakistan must develop strong democratic institutions that preserve the rule of law, ensure separation of powers, and promote transparency and accountability. A robust judiciary, an impartial election commission, and watchful media are essential components of a functioning democratic system.

Political Dialogue and Consensus-Building: Encouraging political parties to engage in constructive dialogue can aid in the reduction of political tensions. Promoting inclusivity, dialogue, compromise, and tolerance for varied viewpoints, as well as establishing mechanisms for peaceful power transitions, are critical to fostering stability. Political parties should also put national interests ahead of party benefits and strive for consensus-based decision-making.

Long-Term Policy Planning: Regardless of political shifts, Pakistan must prioritize long-term policy planning and implementation. Political parties should build a clear vision for sustainable development and pledge to maintain continuity in critical sectors such as economic reforms, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

Promoting Good Governance: Combating corruption and supporting good governance is critical to ensuring political stability. Implementing effective anti-corruption measures, restructuring public administration, and promoting transparency in government transactions would help to rebuild public trust.

Socioeconomic Reforms: Addressing socioeconomic issues including poverty, education, and healthcare is critical for political stability. Policies that encourage inclusive growth, fair opportunity, and human capital investment will contribute to economic development and social welfare.

Public Engagement and Civic Participation: By encouraging individuals’ active participation in the political process through civic education and vigorous civil society engagement, democratic institutions can be strengthened and accountability ensured.

In addition to the recommendations made above, establishing independent judicial systems, reforming electoral procedures, encouraging free media, boosting transparency in governmental procedures, defending human rights, emphasizing gender equality, spending money on education, eradicating terrorist organizations, and enticing foreign investment is also essential for the cause. Additionally, Pakistan’s efforts to achieve stability might also be aided by foreign cooperation and support.

Pakistan is at a crossroads, dealing with a political crisis that is integrally associated with its weak democratic institutions and detrimental economic conditions. All stakeholders, including political leaders, citizens, civil society organizations, and international partners, have to come together to achieve political stability in Pakistan. It also necessitates strengthening the governance system and the state’s response to citizen needs. Only by a united effort can the country overcome its obstacles, realize its full potential, and create a better and brighter future for its people.

The writer is a lawyer and can be reached at mumerrafiqawan@gmail.com.