Gold prices dip by Rs.5, 400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs5,400 and was sold at Rs229,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs234,400 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs4, 629 to Rs196,331 from Rs200,960 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.179,970, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,700 whereas that of ten gram went down by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,357.68. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$7 to $1967 against its sale at $1960, the association reported.