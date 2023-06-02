Erdogan’s Triumph in Turkish Elections

In a landmark victory that carries far-reaching implications, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerged triumphant in the recent Turkish elections. This momentous win holds significant meaning for the Muslim population, necessitating a closer examination of the manifestos and campaign strategies employed by the parties involved.

One crucial aspect that demands attention is the anti-immigration agenda espoused by the opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Throughout his campaign, Kilicdaroglu relentlessly propagated sentiments against immigrants, particularly emphasizing the expulsion of refugees from Turkey. It is important to note that Turkey is a safe home for Syrians fleeing conflict. The opposition party even went as far as erecting billboards with derogatory slogans, exacerbating concerns among Pakistani legal immigrants and resident Muslims who have made Turkey their home, having invested heavily in various enterprises.

Another significant factor lies in the potential shift in Turkey’s foreign policy under the new regime. The opposition party’s portrayal of Kilicdaroglu as Turkey’s Gandhi offers insight into their future outlook on international relations. With staunch support from European nations and a coalition of secular parties, it becomes apparent that Turkey’s approach towards countries like Pakistan and India might undergo substantial changes. Notably, Turkey, along with China and Saudi Arabia, has openly opposed India’s diplomatic efforts to isolate Pakistan on various international platforms. Instances such as the G20 meeting on Indian Occupied Kashmir, where Turkey, China, and Saudi Arabia chose not to participate, further emphasize their resistance to India’s regional dominance. Amidst these dynamics, Erdogan’s administration has consistently shown a leaning towards closer ties with Pakistan.

Furthermore, the recent Turkish election marked a pivotal moment, akin to the most significant in the nation’s recent history. The battle between Erdogan and the united opposition represented a clash of ideologies with high stakes. Garnering support from European nations, the opposition parties sought to challenge Erdogan’s rule, while he enjoyed backing from Saudi Arabia. This election proved to be a litmus test for the opposition’s ability to present a unified front after two decades of fragmentation. The fiercely contested campaign witnessed sporadic episodes of tension, prompting foreign embassies to issue advisories cautioning their citizens on election day. Despite these tensions, the election was remarkably peaceful, paving the way for Erdogan to address the nation and outline his plans for unifying Turkey and steering it towards an ambitious future.

Erdogan’s victory in the Turkish elections is undeniably a victory for those who wish to see the role of religion in politics. Moreover, the defeat of secular populist politics signifies a significant turning point in Turkish politics. As Erdogan assumes leadership, he has vowed to foster unity and propel Turkey towards new horizons. The implications of this historic triumph extend beyond Turkey’s borders, resonating within the Muslim world and shaping the course of future geopolitical dynamics.

The writer is a law lecturer at Curtin University and Tweets @AbdullahFazi.