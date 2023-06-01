‘The Crown’ actor’s dog named after Prince Diana’s family

The late Princess Diana’s family name has been given to actor Emma Corrin’s dog.

The actress who portrays Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown disclosed it in an Instagram post.

The British actress turned to Instagram to snap a selfie with their puppy in the background.

“Live truthfully and love hard….yourself and others…..reach for your dreams like Spencer is reaching for my lunch,” the post said. Continue to share, to be strong, and to pot plants in white trousers. “You’ve got this.”

Corrin portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.

“The Crown” has drawn criticism and calls for disclaimers over its dramatised storylines.

Some commentators have voiced concern over its airing just two months after Elizabeth’s death and the impact it could have on her son Charles’ reign.

Netflix describes “The Crown” as “fictional dramatization”, inspired by real events.