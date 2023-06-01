LHC orders release of all PTI workers detained across Punjab

On Thursday, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid of the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the immediate release of every person jailed as a result of the events of May 9.

The PTI workers were ordered to be arrested in 11 districts, including Lahore, but the provincial highest court ruled that this was “illegal.”

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid revoked the detention orders, including those for Dr. Yasmin Rashid and others, in a nine-page written decision. The detention of employees in Lahore, Wazirabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Khafazabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal has been ordered, but it has been ruled that these orders are invalid.

The court’s decision emphasized how the tragic incident on May 9 gave a false impression of a peaceful, democratic environment.

The judge remarked that although it is the duty of the government to uphold law and order, the nation had a depressing response following the detention of a political figure on May 9. The administration was criticized by the judge for issuing several detention orders without giving them much thought. They claimed that the government had enough time to make arrests in accordance with the law if there was any proof of criminal behavior.

The court’s ruling made it clear that the accused should be made aware of the charges against them so they can prepare a defence.

It was noted that the decision of the deputy commissioner, as stated in the notification, violated Section 3 of the Public Mantis Ordinance, 1960, as citizens were being imprisoned solely based on the report of the District Police Officer (DPO).