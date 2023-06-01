Chinese trade delegation visits FPCCI

A high powered Chinese trade delegation led by Luan Xiangjie, President of Ruzhou Foreign Trade Enterprises Association visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office here on Wednesday.

They discussed the matters pertaining to various bilateral trade and economic related matters between Pakistan and China with FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Shiekh, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and other office-bearers.

Welcoming the delegation, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh highlighted the contribution of China in economic development and prosperity of Pakistan. He also spoke about the activities of FPCCI at global and national level and emphasized on collaboration between both countries.

Irfan Sheikh acknowledged the Chinese investment in Pakistan in the backdrop of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which would improve infrastructure and energy situation of Pakistan. Nadeem Qureshi stressed on the importance of interaction between business people, expansion of trade and creation of joint ventures investment between both nations. Both the Federation’s leaders mentioned that according to the statistics, it was evident that the textile sector was of paramount importance to both Pakistan and China. “Pakistan is the world’s fourth-largest producer of cotton, and our textile industry is a vital source of employment and export earnings,” they added. China, with its advanced technologies and expertise, had the potential to further enhance textile sector’s capabilities and competitiveness.

Similarly, the leather industry held immense promise for collaboration between the two nations. Pakistan was blessed with a rich resource base and a skilled workforce, while China boasts advanced technologies and an established presence in the global leather market. By combining their strengths, both the countries could unlock tremendous potential for growth in this sector, they added.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said the FPCCI, along with relevant government authorities, would help extend all necessary support and facilitation to ensure a seamless and fruitful collaboration. “We are committed to creating a business friendly environment, streamlining procedures, and removing any hurdles which hinder trade and investment,” he concluded.