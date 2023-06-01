Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament: Javeria Rauf, Omaima Sohail help Challengers score first victory

KARACHI: Half-centuries from Javeria Rauf and captain Omaima Sohail along with a four-fer by Syeda Masooma Zahra led Challengers to a five-wicket win over Blasters at the State Bank Stadium on Wednesday. This was Challengers’ first win in the second phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament. Chasing 191 to win, Challengers lost two wickets for 42 runs in the 13th over when player of the match Javeria and right-handed batter Omaima got together. The pair knitted 134 runs for the third wicket before both batters Javeria (82, 119b, 6x4s, 1×6) and Omaima (75, 86b, 5x4s, 1×6) went back to the hut on successive deliveries of the 38th over. Challengers achieved the target in the 42nd over for the loss of five wickets.

For Blasters, left-arm spinner Anam Amin bagged two wickets for 42 runs. Earlier, after being put into bat, Blasters were reeling at 42 for three in the 13th over, when captain Muneeba Ali was joined by Iram Javed. Both batters stitched a 104-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but after the departure of Muneeba (50, 75b, 2x4s) and Iram (49, 69b, 3x4s, 2x6s), no Blasters batter managed to score significantly as the side was dismissed for 190 in the allotted 45 overs. For Challengers, right-arm fast Masooma and left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal grabbed four and three wickets, respectively. Challengers, in the last round match, will play Dynamites on Friday. The final of the tournament will be played between the top two sides on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Challengers beat Blasters by five wickets

Blasters 190 all out, 45 overs (Muneeba Ali 50, Iram Javed 49; Syeda Masooma Zahra 4-34, Sadia Iqbal 3-34) vs Challengers 192-5, 41.2 overs (Javeria Rauf 82, Omaima Sohail 75; Anam Amin 2-42)

Player of the match – Javeria Rauf (Challengers).